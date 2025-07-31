Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends specialised demonstrations by 22nd cohort of UAE National Service Programme at Sweihan Training Centre

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended specialised demonstrations presented by the 22nd cohort of the UAE National Service Programme for the 2024–2025 training year, held at Sweihan Training Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremonial event commenced with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a field drill featuring a series of tactical and combat demonstrations.

The recruits showcased advanced operational skills acquired during their national service training, reflecting a high level of readiness, discipline and professionalism in executing military missions.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in the high level of skills and outstanding discipline demonstrated by the recruits, commending their strong sense of commitment and patriotism. He affirmed that the young recruits represent a key pillar in safeguarding the nation’s security and protecting its achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the graduates on their advanced field readiness and extensive military knowledge, wishing them continued success in fulfilling their national duty with dedication and integrity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the pivotal role of the National and Reserve Service Programme, which has been instrumental, over the past 11 years, in fostering loyalty and a sense of belonging among Emirati youth. He emphasised its vital contribution to safeguarding the nation’s achievements and advancing the UAE’s enduring progress under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the programme, recruits received both basic and specialised training covering theoretical and practical military sciences, in addition to physical fitness, combat skills, and military discipline. The comprehensive National Service training equipped the recruits with the highest levels of preparedness and operational readiness.

At the beginning of the event, the Commander of Sweihan Training Centre delivered a speech emphasising that the military demonstrations reflected the highest levels of readiness and discipline, demonstrating the Emirati youth’s ability to execute military tasks with unwavering determination and high morale.

The Commander further underscored the vital role of national service in strengthening the operational readiness of the UAE Armed Forces and equipping young Emiratis with essential skills, while fostering a future-ready generation empowered by knowledge and resilience to uphold the nation’s development and achievements.

The event was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the recruits’ families.