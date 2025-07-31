Palestinian state key to Middle East stability: Egyptian President

CAIRO, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reiterated Egypt’s support for remarks made by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the United Kingdom’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

During a phone call received on Thursday from the British Prime Minister, El-Sisi welcomed the UK’s position, describing it as a positive step towards restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state along the 4th June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, remains the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

El-Sisi also outlined Egypt’s vision for de-escalation and ending the war in the Gaza Strip, highlighting ongoing Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensure the release of hostages and detainees.

He further emphasised the urgency of initiating reconstruction efforts in Gaza and reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians.