Brazil presents project for first smart public hospital to BRICS Development Bank

BRASÍLIA, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazil has submitted a joint proposal to the New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS countries for the creation of the nation's first smart hospital within the Unified Health System (SUS). The initiative was announced by Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, according to TV BRICS.

The project aims to offer an advanced and supportive environment for both patients and healthcare professionals, with particular focus on emergency services, intensive care, and neurology departments.

The planned institute will integrate cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence for diagnostics and prognostics, telemedicine for remote consultations, 5G-enabled ambulances, and automated predictive management systems to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

The total cost of the project is estimated at US$320 million. The facility will cover 150,000 square metres and will comply with international standards on sustainability, safety and innovation.

The initiative is being developed in collaboration with the University of São Paulo, with technical support from China.

Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank, described the project as a symbol of the future of global public health, built on international cooperation and technology transfer. She emphasised that this approach would enable scientific advances to be translated into practical solutions that benefit populations.

Other BRICS countries are also adopting smart technologies in healthcare. Egypt, for example, has launched the world’s first smart platform for planning and standardising hospital medical equipment. The system automatically generates equipment lists based on departmental structures and bed counts, helping to optimise costs and align resources with institutional needs, according to Sada El Balad, a TV BRICS partner.

In India, one of the country's leading clinics has become the first to deploy artificial intelligence for the early detection of cancer. According to Asian News International (ANI), the system can detect breast, lung and pancreatic cancers up to five years before symptoms manifest.