Sharjah Art Foundation announces open call for 'Residency Programme'

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has announced an open call for its 2025–2026 Residency Programme, inviting applications from visual artists, writers, poets, researchers, musicians, filmmakers, performance artists, and other creatives working in experimental and interdisciplinary practices.

The Residency Programme offers selected participants the unique opportunity to engage with Sharjah’s vibrant creative communities and develop their work in a supportive and resource-rich environment.

The programme offers several benefits, including flights and transportation to the Emirate of Sharjah, accommodation, a monthly stipend, and access to Sharjah Art Foundation’s extensive institutional networks and resources.

The Residency Programme will be hosted at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi in Arts Square and at Kalba Ice Factory in Kalba City, running from November 2025 to March 2026.

The application deadline is 30th August 2025. Interested applicants can submit their applications by visiting sharjahart.org.