Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah concludes 3rd summer programme

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Holy Quran Academy recently wrapped up its third summer programme, which took place from 7th to 31st July 2025. This year's theme was “Towards an Authentic Quranic Culture.”

The programme attracted over 1,050 participants, and more than 293,000 people followed the live broadcasts on the academy's social media platforms during various sessions. This strong turnout shows that the community is very interested in summer programmes that focus on personal growth and learning, helping individuals enhance their academic, personal, and social skills.

During the closing ceremony, Dr. Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy, stated that the activities conducted are aligned with the academy’s vision to enhance the scientific and cognitive skills of community members.

He noted that the participation observed in these scientific events and summer programmes demonstrates the academy's role in promoting its scientific message, which is connected to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The academy aims to serve as a scientific and creative hub that supports human advancement and reinforces Sharjah’s status as a centre dedicated to the study of the Holy Quran, its sciences, and its significant figures.

The programme featured a variety of training courses and workshops designed to help participants improve their skills in different areas. These included lessons on Quranic calligraphy and decoration, the fundamentals of proper pronunciation and recitation of the Quran (known as Tajweed), personal reflections on experiences with the Quran, and guidance for the future.

At the end of the programme, Al Hosani recognised and celebrated the strategic partners and exceptional participants from the third summer programme. The event was attended by the well-known reciter Hazza Al Belushi and several officials.

