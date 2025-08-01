UAE officially launches countdown to DP World Tour season finale

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The DP World Tour has officially launched the 100-day countdown to the season-ending playoffs in the UAE, as preparations intensify for the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai—two of the most prestigious events on the global golf calendar.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will return to Yas Links from 6th to 9th November 2025, celebrating its 20th anniversary as a flagship international sporting event in the region.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the tournament marks the opening stage of the DP World Tour Playoffs and will feature the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings this season.

From 13th to 16th November 2025, the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai will once again host the DP World Tour Championship—the grand finale of the Race to Dubai season. The tournament will see the top 50 players in the standings battle for glory and the coveted title of Race to Dubai Champion, a title Rory McIlroy claimed for a record sixth time in 2024.

The UAE’s hosting of both playoff events underlines the country's global standing in the world of sports, particularly golf.

Rory McIlroy, one of only a few players to win all four major championships in golf’s Grand Slam, has confirmed his participation in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first event in this season’s DP World Tour Playoffs.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised the importance of hosting the championship for the 20th consecutive year, describing it as a landmark in the capital’s sporting achievements. He noted that the event has become a key component of the DP World Tour Playoffs, attracting top-tier international golf stars.

"Hosting the championship on Yas Island not only enhances Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global sporting hub but also aligns with our vision of delivering unforgettable sporting experiences to both residents and international visitors," said Al Awani.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, stated, “The DP World Tour Championship is more than just a golf event; it is one of the most prominent annual global sporting occasions hosted in Dubai."