Alpha Dhabi posts AED6.6 billion net profit in H1

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a net profit of AED6.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to AED8.7 billion, marking a 34 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Alpha Dhabi’s sustained focus on capturing strategic opportunities and continued momentum in executing its strategy across key verticals is evident in the strong financial performance, with group revenue climbing to AED35.9 billion, an increase of 23 percent year-on-year.

The group’s financial position remains robust, with total assets of AED198.4 billion and equity of AED98.1 billion, as it delivers on the group’s vision for 2030 by focusing on innovation, strategic growth, and community impact.

The progressive diversification and expansion of Alpha Dhabi’s investment portfolio have played a pivotal role in enhancing revenue generation and contributing to the growth. Noteworthy revenue contributions originated from key sectors within the portfolio, including industrial (AED13.4 billion), real estate (AED12.8 billion), construction (AED6 billion), as well as services and other segments (AED3.7 billion).

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “We remained focused on building scale, creating synergies, and enabling innovation in the first half of 2025 to offer investors access to a diverse range of premium assets that matter to Abu Dhabi’s economy. Innovation and sustainable growth remain the cornerstones of our true foundation as we invest with purpose and help build a resilient, future-ready economy for the UAE’s sustained growth and long-term prosperity.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “We are well-positioned to keep building on this momentum, with growth remaining our top priority – in revenue, acquisitions, and profitability, as well as in capabilities, innovation, and impact – as we push the boundaries of what is possible throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

Alpha Dhabi’s increasingly diversified portfolio—spanning multiple geographies and forward-looking sectors—continues to serve as a foundation for sustained growth. As the Group advances its strategic focus on sustainable business models, broadening revenue streams, and driving value creation through targeted investments, notable contributions include revenue of AED4.6 billion generated from outside the UAE by ADH’s portfolio companies.

This quarter, Alpha Dhabi Holding and four of its portfolio companies featured in the Forbes Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East 2025. Alpha Dhabi Holding has been ranked 14th place, ALDAR Properties (30th), PureHealth (44th), NMDC Group (48th), and NMDC Energy (82nd), demonstrating the growth and strategic importance of UAE companies in the region’s economic landscape.

This recognition reflects the strength of visionary leadership, operational excellence, and the collective drive to create long-term value across the region.

