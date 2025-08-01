El Salvador approves law removing limits on presidential re-election

SAN SALVADOR, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- El Salvador's parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional reform lifting a ban on presidents to run for re-election and extending the presidential term from five to six years.

The measure was passed by 57 lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling Nuevas Ideas party in a fast-tracked vote. Only three opposition members voted against it.

A second vote is required in the next session, but approval is considered certain.

The reform also abolishes presidential run-offs and ends the current presidential term on 1st June 2027 - two years earlier than previously scheduled, to align presidential, parliamentary, and municipal elections.

