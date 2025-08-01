Sharjah Media Academy concludes 'Future Media Professional' programme

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media Academy (SMA), which is affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, concluded the ninth edition of its summer programme Future Media Professional on Thursday.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, attended the ceremony, alongside channel and radio managers from the Authority, participating students, and their families.

Launched on 7th July until 31st July, the ninth edition hosted 152 trainees aged between 10 and 18. Participants received intensive training across various Sharjah Broadcasting Authority platforms, including the Authority’s headquarters, Al Wusta TV from Al Dhaid, and Al Sharqiya TV from Khor Fakkan.

This year’s programme featured six specialised training courses: TV presenting, radio presenting, voice performance, and modern media skills, including digital media, artificial intelligence, content creation for social platforms, and mobile filming and editing. Training was delivered by expert instructors and media professionals from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi praised the success of the ninth edition, affirming that the programme reflects the authority’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of creative and competitive media professionals. He emphasised the importance of equipping young participants with both practical and theoretical skills aligned with the rapid evolution of the media sector.

Shaima Abdullah, Director of Sharjah Media Academy, described Future Media Professional as one of the academy’s flagship youth programmes. “Through this initiative, we aim to instil values of responsible media and enhance the technical and creative skills of our participants,” she said. “The programme combines practical training with theory, offering real-world experiences within professional media institutions.”