IACAD, Al Jalila Foundation to support health, humanitarian initiatives

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) held a strategic meeting with Al Jalila Foundation. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, and Dr. Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, at the department’s headquarters.

The meeting included a presentation on the latest developments of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital project, one of the country’s pioneering humanitarian initiatives.

Dr. Al Zarooni delivered a comprehensive overview of the project, and a letter was presented from H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Jalila Foundation, expressing the foundation’s appreciation for IACAD’s community contributions and support.

Al Muhairi stressed that supporting health and humanitarian initiatives is a strategic priority for the department, aligning with its vision of leadership in religious and charitable work and its mission to provide sustainable services that promote Islamic values through community partnerships.

The meeting concluded with both parties affirming the importance of expanding collaboration in charitable and humanitarian work to enhance quality of life and reflect the wise leadership’s vision of positioning the UAE as a global model of generosity and compassion.