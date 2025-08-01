DEWA, Emirates Marine Environmental Group plant 13,350 mangrove trees

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 10 events from February 2023 to February 2025, in collaboration with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group, resulting in the planting of 13,350 mangrove trees at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary.

More than 1,650 volunteers – including DEWA employees, their families, subsidiary staff and DEWA Academy students – recorded 3,626 hours of service.

Additionally, DEWA removed 3,546 kilogrammes of mostly plastic waste and cleared eight tonnes of algae and seaweed from the beach of the reserve.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “Driven by our social responsibility, we have been launching campaigns and initiatives for years to encourage employees, their families and community members to plant more trees, support nature-based solutions to combat climate change, support biodiversity and preserve the environment and terrestrial and marine habitats.

"We collaborate with the government and private sectors to increase green spaces, especially with native trees like mangroves that can absorb carbon and greenhouse gases at a rate approximately four times greater than tropical forests.”