Dubai Sports World to kick off Sunday

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of Dubai Sports World announced that the summer sporting event will launch on 3rd August and run until 2nd September at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this edition features sporting events, youth academies, free gym access and more, designed to appeal to all ages and abilities – all in a fully air-conditioned environment.

Visitors will be able to participate in nine different sports, including football, basketball, padel, volleyball, cricket, tennis, badminton, table tennis, and pickleball. A modern, fully equipped gym will be open to all free of charge, featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment for strength and cardio training.

A dedicated kids’ zone will also be available, offering inflatable slides, obstacle courses, adventure areas, and arts and crafts.

The event opens with the DSW Run IN on 3rd August - Dubai’s first indoor half marathon - which will see wide participation from professional and amateur runners.

On 23rd August, Dubai Sports World Summer League will host corporate teams from across the UAE in a competitive environment that promotes teamwork and active lifestyles.

In addition, several international sports academies will deliver specialised training programmes for children aged 4 to 14. Supervised by certified coaches, the sessions aim to nurture young talent through workshops and skill development courses throughout the month.