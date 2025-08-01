Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam

DIEN BIEN, Vietnam, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Torrential rains from the night of 31st July to early 1st August triggered flash floods and landslides across several communes in Vietnam's Dien Bien province, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), many villages have been isolated, with hundreds of households urgently evacuated. Several national and provincial roads have been severely damaged, paralysing traffic in the area.

The heavy rainfall has also rendered several national and provincial highways impassable due to serious landslides.

According to the provincial hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rains have persisted across the province over the past 12 hours, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. Scattered showers are expected to continue, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, and some areas exceeding 70mm.