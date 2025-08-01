Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso launch joint investment bank

NIAMEY, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have announced the establishment of a joint investment bank aimed at enhancing economic integration among the three countries.

The bank will finance major development projects in infrastructure, energy and agriculture, as part of a broader effort to build an independent economic partnership and reduce reliance on traditional Western and regional financial institutions.

Each of the three countries will contribute around 5 percent of their tax revenues to the bank’s capital, which will be pooled to fund development initiatives across the region.