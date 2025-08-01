Sharjah Islamic Bank fosters saving culture among children

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has organised a series of educational workshops in collaboration with Sharjah Children, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, as part of its efforts to enhance financial awareness among the younger generation.

The initiative, designed to instil saving habits and basic financial planning skills, involved 13 workshops across various Sharjah Children centres. More than 260 children aged 9 to 12 participated in the sessions, which featured interactive, age-appropriate activities to make financial concepts accessible and memorable.

Hassan Al Balghouni, Head of Corporate Communications and Customer Awareness at SIB, said the bank views early financial literacy as an essential investment in future generations. He said, “These workshops are part of our social responsibility strategy and aim to shape responsible financial behaviours from an early age through simplified, engaging content.”

The workshops began with storytelling sessions that introduced key saving concepts, followed by hands-on activities simulating real-life scenarios. Each session concluded with a prize draw to reward engagement and encourage the adoption of sound financial habits.

Noura Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Children, said the collaboration supports the goal of equipping children with essential life skills. “Financial literacy is a fundamental component of personal development, and our programmes integrate interactive tools to reinforce responsible habits such as budgeting and saving.”

She noted that introducing financial concepts in a simplified and engaging manner aligns with the UAE’s vision for financial sustainability and supports the country’s knowledge-based development goals.

These workshops are part of a broader programme by SIB’s Customer Education and Awareness Unit, which leads several community initiatives promoting financial literacy. Recent efforts included the “Zoud” campaign for government employees, sessions with Badiri Academy under NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, and summer awareness lectures at Al Bataeh Club.

The unit also launched the “Hafiz Ala Feloosek” initiative during the Dhai Festival and collaborated with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority to air the financial education programme “Your Financial Advisor”.

These efforts reflect SIB’s ongoing commitment to empower individuals with practical financial skills and support long-term financial sustainability across the UAE.