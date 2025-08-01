Egypt reaffirms rejection of Palestinian displacement

CAIRO, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reiterated on Friday Egypt's firm stance on rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, stressing the need to expedite the reconstruction of Gaza once a ceasefire is reached, according to Ahram Online.

During a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, El-Sisi highlighted Egypt's unwavering efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in the Gaza war and ensure the urgent and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid to the strip.

El-Sisi noted that the political process, which should implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 4th June 1967 borders, is the only path to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.