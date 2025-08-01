MoHRE organises 50 open career days with over 160 companies participating in first half of 2025

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised 50 open career days focusing on recruiting UAE citizens to the private sector during the first half of 2025.

Over 160 private companies participated in the events, which saw a widespread turnout from Emirati citizens seeking employment. Job interviews were conducted on-site with qualified Emirati candidates, led by officials from the participating companies.

Establishments showcased their available job opportunities on the Nafis platform during the open career days, which were held in collaboration with local Human Resources Departments and Neighbourhood Councils across various emirates of the UAE, in addition to the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, University of Dubai, and Fatima College of Health Sciences.

Farida Abdulla Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents at MoHRE, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue organising open career days, which enjoy a reputation for being highly credible and reliable among UAE citizens, employers, and companies.

“This confidence stems from the fact that these events are held under direct supervision from MoHRE, which examines the nature of the job opportunities offered and the salaries, in addition to following up on employment processes after interviews to ensure participating companies are serious with their intent to hire Emiratis. We commend our partners for their efforts and support for the open career days, as well as their dedication to ensuring the events’ success.''

Al Ali noted that open career days offer a range of advantages, most notably providing job opportunities for UAE citizens and enabling them to have their employment interviews onsite. Additionally, they facilitate companies’ compliance with Emiratisation targets by securing interviews with Emirati citizens seeking employment who possess the right skills and specialisations for the vacancies and job opportunities available.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continues to identify suitable available jobs, in coordination with partners in the private sector, to secure employment interviews based on real opportunities, track interview results, review acceptance and employment rates, and address obstacles to ensure the best outcomes. The growing turnout from UAE citizens at the open career days also reflects their seriousness and dedication to enhancing their active participation in the sustainable development process and the national economy.