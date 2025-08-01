Sharjah Police control fire in Industrial Area 10 without injuries

SHARJAH,1st August, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Police announced that the fire which erupted Friday morning at a used auto parts sales location in Industrial Area 10 was brought fully under control, with no injuries reported. The response was executed in collaboration with Sharjah Civil Defense and other concerned authorities.

According to Brigadier General Omar Al Ghazal, Director General of Operations and Security Support and Head of the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team, specialised teams responded rapidly and professionally. A fully integrated field team was formed and worked in close coordination with concerned agencies, successfully containing the fire in record time without any human casualties.

Brigadier Al Ghazal stated that Sharjah Civil Defense teams are currently carrying out cooling procedures to prevent any potential flare-ups and to maintain the safety of the surrounding area.

Brigadier Saeed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of Sharjah Civil Defense, said that the emergency teams arrived at the scene just eight minutes after receiving the alert. This prompt response played a key role in swiftly containing the fire, reflecting the teams' preparedness and effective coordination with the concerned authorities.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi stressed that ensuring public safety was the foremost concern from the outset. Evacuation and site security procedures were carried out in line with the highest safety protocols. As a precaution, nearby gas lines were shut off in coordination with the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority during the firefighting efforts.

He confirmed that all appropriate safety precautions were implemented to protect workers and individuals present at the scene. In coordination with Sharjah Police, efforts are currently underway to assess the extent of the damage, while a technical investigation is being conducted to determine the origin and details of the incident.

Sharjah Police expressed appreciation to the Civil Defense authorities of Dubai, Ajman, and Umm Al Qaiwain, as well as Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority, National Ambulance, and Al Marwan Company for their active cooperation and integrated efforts in handling the incident. The coordination reflects the readiness of the emergency response system and embodies the spirit of joint institutional work to safeguard public safety.



