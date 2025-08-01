UAE made significant progress in combating trafficking in persons: UN official

DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – A UN official commended the United Arab Emirates for its remarkable efforts in combating trafficking in persons.

‘’The UAE has made significant progress in combating this crime, actively collaborating with the international community. It has ratified vital international agreements, including the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime and its protocols — especially the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons, particularly Women and Children, adopted in 2000,'' Dr. Mohannad Fayez Salim Aldweikat, Regional Coordinator for Human Trafficking Programmes at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for the GCC Region, told a seminar organised by Dubai Police to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30th July in cooperation with the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

Moreover, he said, the UAE has enacted national legislation specifically targeting human trafficking, ensuring compliance with these protocols, protecting victims' rights, enforcing stringent penalties, and promoting national and regional cooperation for effective prevention.

The seminar, themed "Together Against Human Trafficking: Strict Legislation, Smart Technologies, and a Safe Work Environment Free from Exploitation," highlighted the UAE's robust laws that impose severe penalties for trafficking offenses. It also examined how artificial intelligence and big data can aid authorities in identifying perpetrators and recognizing patterns related to this cross-border crime, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization to protect domestic workers from exploitation.

Dr. Aldweikat added: “We have partnered with the Human Rights Department of Dubai Police to develop a specialized diploma in combating human trafficking, resulting in the graduation of over 754 participants from across the Arab world. Additionally, we prepared top graduates through train-the-trainer courses, allowing them to lead regional training initiatives as national and regional experts for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Together, we have organized targeted training programs for all sectors.”

He emphasised, "I want to highlight that, in addition to establishing robust institutional and legislative frameworks, we greatly appreciate the UAE's focus on practical solutions to this pressing issue. This is exemplified by forming the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, implementing a comprehensive national strategy, and your ongoing commitment to strengthening the rule of law. This includes establishing specialized courts, public prosecution units, police task forces, and trained labour inspectors.”

Dr. Aldweikat concluded, “We must also acknowledge your belief that victims are at the heart of migration challenges and your dedicated efforts to create shelters across all emirates for their protection. Skilled and experienced professionals manage these shelters, and we have had the privilege of training some of them in alignment with human rights standards and United Nations criteria.”

The event, held in the Dubai Police Officers Club, was commenced with remarks from Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Acting Assistant Commandant for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police.

In his opening remarks, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad stated, “Human trafficking is one of the most pressing crimes threatening our societies, infringing fundamental human, religious, and ethical values. Tackling this issue necessitates a united effort from all of us—both institutions and individuals—especially in light of the challenges posed by modern technologies and transnational organised crime."

He continued, “We, Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the GCC Region, are dedicated to implementing concerted and impactful initiatives at all levels. We aim to ensure that our nation remains a safe oasis where everyone enjoys their legally guaranteed rights, positioning the UAE as a model for the region and the world in this vital area.”

Dr. Murad added, “Those who observe the state's efforts to combat human trafficking will recognize the seriousness of the measures being implemented at all levels. This reflects a strong commitment to upholding human rights. The state has prioritized this issue, which is evident in its pioneering legislation, institutional initiatives, and international partnerships. The establishment of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and the introduction of Law No. 24 in 2023 to address this crime further underscore its alignment with international standards.”

He indicated, "Recognising that most victims of this crime are women and children, Dubai Police has made it a priority to establish support mechanisms that safeguard the privacy of these groups. Adopting a proactive approach, the Force launched the ‘Victim Support’ Service within their smart application, specifically tailored for victims of human trafficking. This service is an effective tool, enabling victims to quickly and safely access comprehensive support—whether legal, psychological, or social—thereby enhancing the protection of their rights and ensuring a dignified response that reflects our shared human values."



