Fuel Station Safety & Security Campaign focuses on safe refueling practices

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign is currently underway, reinforcing public awareness and best practices across the UAE.

The campaign is organised by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety, chaired by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The campaign was launched on July 26, 2025, and will run until August 31, 2025. It is held under the slogan ‘Safety is a Commitment, Not a Choice,’ emphasising the importance of adhering to preventive behaviours and proper procedures at fuel stations.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of safety and security principles and highlight best practices to be followed while refueling vehicles, contributing to the protection of lives and property, and ensuring a safe environment for workers and customers at fuel stations alike.

This initiative is part of a broader national effort to embed a culture of public safety at critical facilities, especially fuel stations, which have evolved from traditional service points into multi-use destinations that include retail outlets and entertainment facilities. This transformation calls for a higher level of adherence to occupational safety and prevention standards.

The campaign features a wide range of awareness activities and interactive workshops, in addition to intensive media campaigns and the distribution of printed educational materials at fuel stations and key public locations to reach the widest possible audience.

It also includes training programmes and specialised workshops aimed at fuel station staff to enhance their ability to respond to emergencies and improve their professional safety and emergency response skills.

Previous editions of the campaign have produced tangible results in raising public awareness and significantly improving individual compliance with safety procedures. The continuation of this campaign for the sixth consecutive year underscores the UAE’s proactive approach to enhancing public security and safety and its commitment to providing a safe and sustainable environment in all service facilities, reflecting the nation’s vision of achieving the highest standards of quality of life and ensuring the well-being of its people.