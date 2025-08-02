UAE cementing its leadership in maritime sector through high-impact local projects

ABU DHABI, 2nd August 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to solidify its position as a leading maritime power and a global model in the maritime sector through pioneering initiatives and projects that place sustainability at the core of its development policies. It was among the first countries to adopt integrated policies for marine waste management and ship recycling, as part of its forward-looking vision to build a sustainable economy based on innovation and the protection of environmental resources.

In this context, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure recently launched the Green Recycling Yards project as part of the third package of transformational initiatives. This project is the first of its kind in the region to regulate offshore ship recycling operations in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner.

It reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing the green economy by providing infrastructure that aligns with the highest global environmental standards. In support of this direction, the Ministry issued a comprehensive regulatory framework for the safe dismantling of ships, ensuring environmental protection and worker safety—positioning the UAE among the few countries implementing such advanced legislation.

Driven by its belief in the importance of developing national capabilities in the maritime sector, the UAE has established advanced maritime academies such as the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and the Sharjah Maritime Academy. These institutions train and qualify national talents in accordance with the standards of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). These efforts have contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the workforce and ensuring the readiness of Emirati professionals to lead the sector.

Eng Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “In line with its vision to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of maritime transport, the UAE has adopted advanced technologies in ship design and operation, including smart shipping models and automated navigation systems. These are supported by research and development programs carried out by universities and specialized centers, reflecting the country’s commitment to embedding innovation at the heart of its maritime advancement.”

She added: “In the field of environmental sustainability, the UAE has made significant strides—starting with its ratification of the Kyoto Protocol, followed by the launch of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. The country has also developed green infrastructure to supply ships with low-sulfur fuel and natural gas, while national ports have invested in emission reduction projects.”

Al Malek continued: “In this context, the UAE has launched several pioneering initiatives that reflect its proactive vision and commitment to building a more resilient and sustainable maritime sector. Among the most notable is its joining of the Green Shipping Corridor initiative, launched by the United Kingdom during COP26, which aims to accelerate the transition to low-emission maritime transport.”

The UAE also established the UAE Logistics Integration Council as a national platform to coordinate efforts and ensure the continuity and efficiency of maritime supply chains.

She noted that believing in the importance of innovation in service development, the country created the National Center for Maritime Navigation and the Maritime Services Window to unify maritime operations and streamline procedures. These efforts strengthen the integration of the federal maritime system and enhance the global competitiveness of the nation’s ports.

In terms of digital transformation, the UAE has launched a series of technological initiatives, including Blue Pass, a unified digital platform that connects ship operators, ports, and service providers. The country’s ports have undergone a significant transformation through the automation of loading and unloading services and the integration of digital systems across various modes of transport. This has helped accelerate operations and reduce emissions.

Additionally, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme has played a key role in reducing transaction processing times—from one working day to less than an hour—and cutting the number of required form fields from 55 to just 3 in some services. As a result, customer satisfaction has reached 95.5%.

These achievements reflect the UAE’s distinguished standing within the IMO, where it has ratified 35 international instruments and contributed to the development of standards for autonomous ships and the fight against fraudulent ship registration. The UAE currently operates 106 ports across 78 countries, with annual container throughput exceeding 21 million units and a maritime sector contribution of over AED 135 billion to the national GDP.

Its maritime academies have graduated 497 officers and engineers, including 100 women, highlighting the nation’s commitment to gender equality. The UAE was among the first to establish a maritime equality award and has led the Arab Women in Maritime Association.

Crowning its leadership journey, the UAE will host the World Maritime Day Parallel Event in September 2025 under the theme: “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.” The event will feature pioneering initiatives to support the decarbonization of maritime shipping and promote innovation and sustainable technologies.

This comprehensive ecosystem of projects reflects the UAE’s commitment to a bold and sustainable maritime vision—driving the shift toward a green economy and smart ports, and reinforcing its status as a global maritime hub at the heart of international trade.

