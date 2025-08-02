No tsunami threat to Japan after huge volcanic eruption in Indonesia: Met. Agency

TOKYO, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's weather agency said there is no tsunami threat to the country following a huge volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Flores on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

Mt. Lewotobi erupted at around 2:10 a.m. Japan time and the plume briefly rose to a height of about 19,000 meters, the agency said. Shortly after the eruption, it began assessing the possibility of a tsunami reaching Japan.

Large volcanic eruptions can sometimes trigger tsunamis due to atmospheric pressure waves, but no significant changes in sea level were recorded at tide gauges in Japan or abroad, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Mt. Lewotobi has been highly active, prompting the weather agency to repeatedly investigate possible tsunami impacts since last year. In each case, no effects on Japan were observed.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the agency issued a tsunami warning for the nation's Pacific coast after a massive earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.