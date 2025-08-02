SEWA’s energy rationalisation initiative pays off

SHARJAH, 2nd August 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the installation of 6,228 water-saving devices and 11,546 electricity-saving devices. Since the launch of the new phase of the Home Rationalisation Initiative in mid-April, 1,610 beneficiary homes have been visited. The initiative benefits more than 7,000 beneficiaries of the inflation allowance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Majid Hureimel Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at SEWA, explained that the Home Conservation Initiative contributes to rationalising consumption, reducing bills for beneficiaries, and achieving sustainability. It has contributed to a 63% reduction in water consumption and a 55% reduction in lighting consumption in previous phases implemented by the authority.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of the Media and Communication Department at SEWA, added that the initiative is not limited to installing energy-saving tools and equipment, but rather aims to educate families and domestic workers on the correct methods and behaviours for rationalising electricity and water consumption through several initiatives, including "Rationalisation in Your Hands," "Educate Them," "Be a Guide," "Rationalisation of Tomorrow's Generations," and "We Can Change."

