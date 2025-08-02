UAE Pro League announces final shortlists for 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has announced the final shortlists for the 2024–2025 UAE Pro League Best Awards Ceremony, set to take place on August 9 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The shortlist for the Golden Ball, awarded to the Best Player of the Season, includes Mehdi Ghayedi from Kalba, Sardar Azmoum from Shabab Al Ahli, and Caio Lucas from Sharjah.

Contenders for the Golden Boy award, which honors the Best Player U23, are Brahima Diarra from Al Wahda, Guilherme Da Silva from Shabab Al Ahli, and Siaka Sidibe from Al Wasl.

The Golden Glove award for Best Goalkeeper of the Year will be decided between Ali Khaseif of Al Jazira, Adel Alhosani of Sharjah, and Hamad Almeqbaali of Shabab Al Ahli.

In the category of The Leader, which recognizes the Best Coach, the nominees are Paulo Sousa from Shabab Al Ahli, Milos Milojevic from Al Wasl, and Olaroiu Cozmin from Sharjah.

The shortlist for the Fans' Player of the Year award features Mohamed Elneny of Al Jazira, Lucas Pimenta of Al Wahda, and Fabio De Lima of Al Wasl.

Nominees for the Best Goal award are Soufian Rahimi from Al Ain FC, Nabil Fekir from Al Jazira FC, and Omar Khribin from Al Wahda FC.

The shortlist for the Professional Excellence in Club Licensing award includes Al Ain, Al Jazira, and Al Wahda, while the shortlist for the Fans League award includes Al Wasl FC, Al Ain FC, and Al Jazira FC.

