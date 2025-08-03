28,000 individuals benefit from FTA’s awareness events during H1 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd August 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reaffirmed its continued efforts to enhance and diversify its awareness campaigns and communication channels to effectively reach all stakeholders involved in tax implementation.

This aims to strengthen engagement with taxpayers and beneficiaries across all emirates of the UAE, while highlighting the Authority’s continuously expanding range of services.

The FTA stated that over the past year and the first half of the current year, several innovative campaigns, programmes, and activities have been launched to meet the tax awareness needs of the business community and various segments of Emirati society.

The FTA announced that it conducted 85 awareness activities during the first half of 2025, benefiting 28,000 participants, marking a 21% increase compared to 70 activities held during the same period in 2024. The increased number of workshops aims to ensure there are no gaps in tax-related knowledge.

According to the Authority, 53 virtual events were conducted in the first half of 2025, compared to 43 in the same period in 2024, while 24 in-person events were held, down slightly from 27 events during the first half of last year.

The FTA confirmed that it continues to advance its plans in support of the second cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. These efforts are focused on enhancing digital integration with relevant authorities, continuously improving users’ digital experiences.

The Authority also explained that its awareness activities, including its Customer Councils, which are held across all emirates, focus on organising consultative sessions and dialogues with representatives from the business community and stakeholders.

These sessions are designed to gather input and suggestions regarding the FTA’s initiatives and projects aimed at reducing unnecessary tax procedures, eliminating repetitive or redundant requirements, enhancing government integration, and promoting data sharing.

Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the FTA, stated, “As part of our ongoing efforts to diversify awareness tools and communication channels in line with current needs, we continue to engage the business community by incorporating their ideas and suggestions into the FTA’s sustainable development plans. These efforts are aimed at maintaining the highest levels of efficiency, quality, and flexibility while simplifying and streamlining procedures.”

She added, “The FTA has launched new awareness campaigns and programmes to introduce its services and initiatives and has continued to expand its core awareness activities. Key initiatives introduced include the ‘Tax Talks’ workshops, which benefited 72 participants through three sessions; two workshops on ‘Tax Certificates’, which served 1,330 participants; six workshops on the ‘EmaraTax’ digital tax services platform, which attracted 2,044 participants; and two workshops on ‘Tax Updates’, with 1,824 participants during the first half of 2025.”

Al Dahmani emphasised that the FTA’s awareness efforts highlight the ongoing legislative and procedural developments in the tax system, as well as the various digital transformation projects launched by the Authority. These projects aim to accelerate service delivery, reduce paper-based processes, minimise documentation requirements, and provide more accessible and efficient services all with the goal of delivering tangible results in a short timeframe.