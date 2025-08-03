Dubai Municipality parks, facilities attract over 16.7 million visitors in H1 2025

DUBAI, 3rd August 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality’s parks and recreational facilities attracted more than 16.7 million visitors in the first half of 2025, marking an increase of more than 250,000 compared to the same period in 2024.

The growing footfall underscores the popularity of these spaces as key destinations for leisure, relaxation, and tourism, contributing to Dubai’s global position as a leading city for quality of life.

The five major parks, Zabeel, Mushrif National Park, Al Safa, Al Mamzar, and Creek Park, together welcomed 3.7 million visitors.

Meanwhile, 211 public parks across Dubai received over 11.4 million visitors, while the Quranic Park drew approximately 813,000. Dubai Frame welcomed 748,000 visitors, and Children’s City saw 51,000 guests.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Ongoing investments in upgrading parks and recreational facilities have transformed them into year-round attractions that combine leisure, culture, and community engagement. This strong turnout reflects our efforts to create inclusive, vibrant spaces that enhance quality of life, align with Dubai’s ambitions, and attract visitors from around the world.”

He added, “Our parks are a key part of Dubai’s balanced urban development model, delivering both sustainability and joy through thoughtful design, innovation, and accessibility.”

Dubai’s parks are designed to the highest international urban planning standards, offering a unique blend of entertainment and relaxation in natural settings. They play a vital role in creating a healthy, vibrant environment that supports physical and mental wellbeing. The Municipality’s efforts support the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, and the ‘Dubai Walk’ initiative, which aims to expand pedestrian-friendly public spaces across the emirate.

The expansion of green corridors and open-air destinations also enables increased hosting of public events. More than 1,485 recreational, sports, cultural, and community events were held across Dubai’s parks and venues in the first half of 2025, reflecting their value as active community hubs.

Dubai Municipality manages over 220 public parks and recreational facilities. Equipped with modern amenities and comprehensive services, these spaces are among the most popular destinations for citizens, residents, and tourists. The Municipality’s mission is to provide inclusive, high-quality experiences that support well-being, environmental stewardship, and Dubai’s growing tourism economy.