UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ain

AL AIN, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The curtain came down today on the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025, held over three days at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Emirati clubs delivered a powerful statement, sweeping the top three positions in the championship.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), the championship featured thrilling matches and high-level competition, drawing a large crowd and more than 1,000 athletes from over 60 countries to the Al Ain Region.

The final day saw the culmination of professional category matches, with standout performances energising the crowd. The UAE’s Commando Group topped the overall standings across divisions, followed by ADMA International in second place and M.O.D UAE in third. Winners were awarded medals and cash prizes at the conclusion of the event.

This initiative was held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

In attendance on the final day and participating in the awards ceremony were Sheikh Tarik bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM, said, “This year, we succeeded in delivering an exceptional edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship by attracting top-tier international athletes to the Al Ain Region and organising professional-level matches that reflect Abu Dhabi’s status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu. We thank all our supporting partners and the fans whose presence played a vital role in making this event a success.

“We promise to continue delivering high-calibre grappling championships that elevate the sport and help uncover new talent at both the local and global levels.

“Through this championship, we aim to cement Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Region as global destinations for world-class sporting events, while expanding interest in grappling across all age groups. In future editions, we look forward to growing the event further, both in terms of participation and organisational excellence, so it continues to meet the expectations of athletes and spectators alike.”

Pouya Rahmani of Team Nogueira Dubai, who won gold in the Men’s Grappling / 18+ / Professionals / 125kg division, said, “I feel amazing. This is my first world title in grappling as a black belt, and it means a lot to me. It’s been a long journey, and finally winning this medal is incredibly satisfying. My final match was against Haitham Redha. I lost to him the last time, and he’s a strong fighter, but I managed to take the victory this time. Thank you, Abu Dhabi. Thank you, Al Ain.”

Caroline Vinhaes of Piramide Grappling Association, who claimed gold in the Women’s 18+ / Professionals / 55kg division, added, “I really enjoyed the championship. It is amazing to have a tournament dedicated specifically to grappling. Everything about the experience has been outstanding, from the organisation to the number of participants and the way we were treated throughout. I’m definitely looking forward to coming back and competing again.”

Over the course of three days, the championship featured competitions across the professional, masters, amateur and youth categories. The impressive attendance and international participation reaffirm the event’s growing status as a premier grappling competition in the region and on the global sports calendar.