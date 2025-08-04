DEWA's electricity transmission investments surpass AED7.6 billion

DUBAI, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects now exceed AED7.6 billion in value.

He further noted that DEWA commissioned four 132 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes during the first half of 2025, at a cost of AED725 million. These projects included the extension of 228km of transmission cables.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA is currently building 49 new 132 kV substations and two 400 kV substations. DEWA is also inviting main contractors to submit proposals for the implementation of 11 new 132 kV transmission substations.

Over the next three years, DEWA intends to issue new tenders to establish more than 57 additional 132 kV substations and to extend 160km of underground transmission cables.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, explained that the new substations serve different areas, including two in Al Yalayis 5 to meet the energy needs of citizens’ housing projects, as well as substations in Hatta and Warsan 4.

He noted that the total number of DEWA’s electricity transmission substations reached 391 by the end of the first half of 2025, including 27 substations at 400 kV and 364 at 132 kV.

The implementation and commissioning of these projects required more than 4.5 million working hours using the latest internationally approved digital technologies.

DEWA has awarded contracts to build 10 new 132 kV substations in several areas in Dubai, including Al Barsha South 2, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Airport City, Nad Al Sheba 1 and Wadi Al Safa 5, at a total cost of AED1.1 billion.

DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV cables to connect the new main substations to the main electricity transmission network, with a total length of 60.6km and a total cost of AED288 million.