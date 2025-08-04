Arab Poetry Forum launches in South Sudan

JUBA, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Republic of South Sudan hosted the fourth edition of the Arab Poetry Forum under the theme "Excellence and creativity, leadership and advancement".

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture in collaboration with the Union of Muslim Scholars of South Sudan, the event forms part of the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa initiative.

The programme aims to promote the Arabic language, expand the reach of classical Arabic poetry and enhance its presence among poets and creatives across the continent.

The forum in South Sudan marks a new stop in a growing series of events previously held in Chad, Guinea, Senegal, Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire. The initiative is expected to expand to further destinations, reflecting its inclusive vision and commitment to cultural exchange and creative diversity throughout Africa.

Held in the capital, Juba, the forum drew notable official and cultural attendance, including Mohy El-Din Salem, Representative of the Arab League in South Sudan; Sheikh Dr Abdullah Borg Rual, Secretary-General of the Islamic Council; Sheikh Hamdin Shakirin bin Lawal Al-Owaili, Grand Mufti of South Sudan; Dr Mohammed Gai Lokwaj, President of the Union of Muslim Scholars of South Sudan and General Coordinator of the forum; and Sheikh Dr Mohammed Kual Kwat, Secretary-General of the same union.

Also attending from the academic sector were Professor Paul Deng, former Director of Upper Nile University and Professor of Arabic at the University of Juba, alongside Arab diplomats, poets, academics and cultural figures with an interest in Arabic language and literature.

In his welcome address, Dr Mohammed Gai Lokwaj praised the audience’s presence and highlighted Sharjah’s cultural leadership under Sheikh Dr Sultan. He described the forum as a direct result of Sharjah’s vision, which positions culture as a bridge for communication and a tool for social harmony and identity preservation. He also commended the growing influence of the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa in offering young poets a platform for self-expression in Arabic.

Mohy El-Din Salem, the Arab League’s representative, expressed appreciation for Sharjah’s support of Arabic language and culture in Africa, noting the forum’s role in fostering cultural ties and reinforcing Arab presence on the continent through knowledge and creativity.

Sheikh Dr Abdullah Borg Rual stated that Arabic is not only a language but also a vessel of civilisational and spiritual values. He praised Sharjah’s continued backing of Arab culture and its positive role in strengthening those values across Africa’s diverse societies.

The poetry recitals explored a wide range of themes, from personal reflection and philosophical insight to patriotic sentiments and social issues. The performances combined classical and contemporary styles, creating a tapestry of poetic imagery and rhythm that reflected both tradition and modern experience.

Among the featured works were I am the South by Yousef Gai Qoul and For you, my country by Martin Wadah Mian, both expressing pride in identity and homeland while showcasing the enduring beauty of the Arabic language.