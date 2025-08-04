Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival concludes 10th edition

AJMAN, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), concluded at the Emirates Hospitality Centre.

Held from 30th July to 3rd August, the event took place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

This year’s edition saw broad participation from across the Gulf, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan and Egypt, alongside a wide range of government and private sector participants. The festival reaffirmed its role as a regional platform celebrating agriculture, heritage and cultural exchange across the Arab world.

The festival featured live performances, competitions across age groups, and educational sessions on palm cultivation and beekeeping. Visitors also engaged in workshops on local crafts and a dedicated children’s area with art and educational activities.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, said the success of the 10th edition reaffirms the festival’s cultural value in preserving heritage and supporting farmers, beekeepers and entrepreneurs. He noted that ADTD remains committed to diversifying the festival’s agenda and promoting Ajman as a guardian of Emirati identity and traditions.

Workshops included palm trunk art, medal weaving, diamond colouring, Suroud and Al Jafeer decoration, among others. Daily auctions of dates, honey and traditional artefacts were also held, with part of the proceeds allocated to charity.

Competitions spanned various categories across the Emirates of Ajman, the Northern Emirates and other regions. Date contests highlighted varieties such as Khalas, Berhi, Lulu, Khenaizy and Ajman Palms, while honey contests featured Sumar, Crystallised, Sidr, and Beeswax. Fruit contests included lemon, mango, almond, fig and citrus varieties.

The event brought together 61 exhibitors, including farmers, beekeepers, entrepreneurs and representatives from public and private institutions. Held in a vibrant cultural setting, the festival reinforced Ajman’s identity while supporting its growing profile as a regional hub for heritage tourism and cultural events.