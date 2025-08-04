Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre celebrate successful bone marrow transplant

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing Year of Community 2025 campaign, Yas Clinic Khalifa City and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center hosted a celebration in honour of Matar, a young bone marrow transplant (BMT) patient who recently completed a long and challenging medical journey.

Building on the success of previous community-driven initiatives, including Al Harith’s High School Graduation Celebration and the Colors of Hope wall art project, this event marks a new chapter in Yas Clinic’s mission to humanise the healing journey and celebrate the resilience of its patients.

The initiative was led by the hospital’s social worker, Rahma Almehairi, and brought together Matar’s family, his medical team, and special guests in a joyful gathering that honored his strength and determination.

To make the day unforgettable, a popular content creator surprised Matar with gaming-themed gifts, followed by a live video call with his favourite gaming influencers, allowing him to connect with the digital world he loves most.

“In moments like these, we see the true spirit of healthcare — resilient, compassionate and uplifting.” said Robert Ball, CEO of Yas Clinic hospital. “Matar’s story reminds us why we do what we do.”

“Supporting Matar emotionally during his recovery was just as important as his medical treatment.” said Rahma Almehairi, Social Worker at Yas Clinic, Khalifa City. “This small celebration gave him a big memory — and this is at the heart of our work during the Year of Community.”