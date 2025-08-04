Mansour bin Zayed visits National Centre of Meteorology; reviews key projects & advanced technologies

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, conducted an inspection visit to the HQ of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). He was received by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the Centre and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), along with several senior officials.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the NCM’s advanced infrastructure and modern meteorological technologies. He toured the Operations Centre, weather forecasting units, cloud seeding systems, marine monitoring units, and renewable energy weather forecasting sections. He was also updated on the latest developments in international joint research related to the Antarctic.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also listened to a detailed explanation of the numerical weather prediction systems, which rely on a state-of-the-art supercomputer—one of the most advanced in the region—used for climate data analysis to enhance forecasting accuracy and improve early warning readiness.

Sheikh Mansour also visited the NCM's Media Affairs Unit, where he was introduced to a range of digital applications and platforms developed by the NCM to serve both local and international communities. These services include direct alert systems during weather events, interactive maps, and smart applications that provide real-time weather information to various segments of society, thereby fostering a culture of preparedness and responsiveness.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the "Early Warning for All" platform, developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This platform provides accurate and instant alerts to UAE citizens abroad in the event of extreme weather conditions, ensuring their safety and enhancing national and international coordination in climate risk management.

He visited as well the NCM's Science Dome, an advanced educational platform aimed at raising environmental and climate awareness among school and university students, as well as the general public. Sheikh Mansour reviewed the interactive presentations and specialised workshops offered by the Dome, which contribute to building climate literacy and inspiring the new generation to engage in environmental sciences.

In turn, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for the visit. He emphasised that the leadership’s support is a key driver in the NCM’s pursuit of excellence and innovation. He added that the visit reflects the importance of the national role played by the NCM in protecting lives and property and addressing climate challenges through national expertise and qualified scientific talent.

NCM is considered one of the leading regional institutions in its field, playing a pivotal role in supporting national policies related to sustainability and climate readiness. It also maintains active membership in numerous international initiatives that strengthen the UAE’s position in addressing climate change challenges.