Iran affirms commitment to nuclear deal; rejects Europe's 'Trigger Mechanism'

TEHRAN, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Iran announced today that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran within ten days. It affirmed its commitment to its membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and rejected the activation of the European “Trigger Mechanism,” warning of serious consequences for the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry criticised the IAEA’s conduct, describing it as “politicised,” and called on the agency to adhere solely to its technical mandate.

In the same context, Tehran announced the formation of a "Supreme National Defence Council", the country's highest security body, headed by the Iranian President. Members will include the speaker of Parliament, the head of the judiciary and the chiefs of military branches and related ministries The council aims to restructure military leadership and shape defence policies in light of the challenges following the Israeli-American attack on June 12.