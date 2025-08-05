Dubai to host 10th International MEIDAM Congress on September 25

DUBAI, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM 2025) will be held from 25th to 27th September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together dermatologists, aesthetic medicine specialists and healthcare professionals from more than 90 countries.

Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the MEIDAM Association, this year’s milestone edition reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination for world-class medical congresses and scientific exchange.

MEIDAM Congress has evolved into one of the most important international gatherings in its field. This milestone edition will place a strong spotlight on the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies that are transforming the practice of dermatology and aesthetic medicine worldwide.

“Reaching the 10-year milestone is a proud moment for MEIDAM and a reflection of how the congress has evolved over the past decade,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM Congress and the MEIDAM Association. “Dubai’s position as a world-class host city has allowed MEIDAM to flourish, bringing together leading minds to discuss how innovation, particularly AI, is shaping the future of our field. This year’s programme will be our most dynamic yet.”

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “Hosting a medical congress of this scale and significance reaffirms Dubai’s status as the region’s premier destination for international events and specialised conferences that attract top experts and professionals from across disciplines.

"Organising such events not only supports the advancement of the healthcare sector but also promotes knowledge exchange and keeps pace with global trends in vital fields such as dermatology and aesthetic medicine.”

The 2025 congress will feature its largest scientific programme to date, with more than 90 sessions and over 300 lectures, allowing delegates to gain exclusive insights into AI-driven diagnostic tools, personalised treatment strategies, advances in regenerative medicine, and other emerging technologies that are redefining patient care.

Participation is expected to reach record levels, with leading organisations including the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) UK, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed to attend.

“As MEIDAM enters its second decade, we are focused on expanding the congress’ global reach and influence,” said Dr. Saad Al Sogair, Secretary-General of the Treasurer and Head of the Executive Committee of MEIDAM Congress. “Dubai has proven itself as a key international hub for medical knowledge and innovation, and MEIDAM is proud to contribute to that growth while providing unmatched opportunities for learning and collaboration.”

In addition to the scientific sessions, an extensive industry exhibition will bring together leading international and regional companies showcasing the latest pharmaceuticals, devices and technologies set to shape the future of dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

