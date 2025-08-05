Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage globally

SHARJAH, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council is celebrating its 10th anniversary since its establishment in 2015 under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

The council marks this milestone with a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, reaffirming its commitment to empowering women artisans, as well as reviving traditional handcrafts and introducing them to the world through a contemporary vision that preserves their cultural essence while enhancing their economic presence.

Since its inception in 2015, Irthi has embodied the vision of Sheikha Jawaher to build a sustainable creative economy led by women, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for empowering artisans. Originating in Sharjah, the council has expanded its efforts to 13 countries worldwide, and 840 artisans, reflecting rapid growth in training programmes, production, skills transfer, and cultural exchange.

Reem BinKaram, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, stressed that supporting traditional crafts is key to the UAE’s cultural project. She noted that Sharjah has transformed the sector into an economic and social pillar reflecting community identity, enabling individuals, especially women, to contribute to development.

BinKaram stated Irthi's decade-long journey has championed a global renewal of heritage, strengthening Emirati crafts internationally while establishing local appreciation of artisanal creativity as a national resource. This enhances identity, serves the community, and opens prospects for Emirati women and the creative sector.

Marking its tenth anniversary, Irthi has planned over seven local and international events, including those in Sharjah, London, Basel, and Moscow, as well as more than five new strategic partnerships. Activities at these events will include workshops, exhibitions, and expert panel discussions, and the council is also set to debut new collections merging heritage aesthetics with contemporary innovation.

Irthi strengthened its global presence through various notable partnerships, including the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, Design Miami, and Asprey. These collaborations showcased Emirati crafts at prestigious events worldwide, including those in Paris, London, Dubai, Moscow, Shanghai, Milan, and São Paulo.

Irthi also played a major role in Sharjah's 2019 designation as a UNESCO Creative City in Crafts and Folk Arts, recognising it as the home of the authentic 'Talli' craft and a global centre for contemporary craft innovation.

Irthi preserves craft heritage through documentation and contemporary presentation, producing research papers and publications such as ‘Palm Fibre,’ ‘Crafting Natural Dyes,’ ‘Perfume,’ ‘Recipes for the Future’, and ‘Architecture of Culture.’ In 2024 alone, the council organised over 60 workshops that saw nearly 1,400 participants.

The ten-year milestone of Irthi’s establishment marks the launch of a new phase of empowerment and innovation, as the council continues its efforts to support artisans locally and globally, promote sustainability in the crafts sector, and explore new avenues for skills and market development.

With every new initiative and collection, Irthi reaffirms its commitment to revitalising traditional crafts within contemporary life, expanding their cultural and socioeconomic impact, ensuring that Emirati craft heritage remains alive, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations to embrace creativity, pride and cultural identity.

