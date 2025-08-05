Emirates Foundation opens registration for Misrah initiative to nurture heritage values across community

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Foundation has opened registration for Misrah, a national initiative led by Active Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, which aims to empower a conscious generation of youth through a transformative heritage and physical experience rooted in authentic Emirati values.

Set to officially launch on 21st August 2025, Misrah invites UAE citizens and residents of all nationalities aged 18 to 25, to apply and compete for a chance to be among 100 participants selected to embark on a 1,000 km heritage trek across the UAE desert. Using traditional modes of transportation including camel, the journey will challenge participants both physically and mentally.

Misrah will be delivered in collaboration with a host of partners alongside several academic institutions and private sector collaborators.

This immersive experience is designed to promote physical fitness, deepen understanding of Emirati heritage and traditional craftsmanship, and foster a meaningful connection to local culture in all its authentic detail, while reinforcing national identity and a strong sense of belonging.

The one-of-a-kind initiative will unfold over two training phases. In the first phase, 500 young men and women, selected from the applicant pool, will receive training in Abu Dhabi on the fundamentals of camel riding, Emirati traditional crafts, and folk arts. The training programme is overseen by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to ensure the content reflects the authenticity and cultural richness of Emirati heritage, with expert-led sessions that preserve traditional knowledge and practices.

Sessions will host 60 participants per day, held four days a week from 4pm to 8pm, and will run until 19 October. At the end of this phase, 100 participants will be chosen to advance to the second stage: a 1,000km heritage trek across the UAE desert.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, said, “Misrah marks an inspiring milestone in our continued efforts to empower youth and reinforce their connection to national identity. We are proud to open registration for this unique cultural journey that blends physical challenge with deep-rooted Emirati pride. We encourage young citizens and residents to take part in this exceptional experience, which will help shape their character, enhance their skills, and deepen their appreciation for the richness of Emirati heritage.”

The Misrah initiative features a diverse set of practical and theoretical modules designed to immerse participants in authentic Emirati heritage. These include an introduction to camels and their significance in Emirati culture, with opportunities for direct interaction and care; training on camel anatomy, focusing on key parts such as the head, neck, withers, hump, back, and ridge; instruction in assembling camel saddles and using essential traditional tools including saddle padding (batan), support straps or stirrups (zuwar), woven mats (hasra), the bridle, traditional water pouches (saqa’a), and saddlebags (mahwi).

Workshops on Emirati folk arts cover traditional performances such as Al Ayala, Al Harbiya, Al Taghrooda, Shallat Al Boush, and San’a al-dhiyafa, the art of welcoming guests; and hands-on sessions on Shabah Al Daw, traditional campfire gathering, Emirati coffee preparation, and oral storytelling and folktales.

Participants will be divided into three groups, each consisting of 20 young individuals, rotating through three core learning stations, The Coffee House, Folk Arts Workshops, and Camel Pastures. Each group will spend one hour at each station, ensuring a well-rounded and equally distributed learning experience that combines cultural immersion with practical engagement.