Dubai Police hosts over 300 participants in inclusive summer programme

DUBAI, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the 2025 Year of Community initiative, Dubai Police, represented by the Councils for People of Determination Empowerment and Positive Spirit, hosted more than 300 participants from the summer programme of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, held under the theme “Our Summer is Fun.”

Participants visited the Dubai Police Museum and enjoyed a lively atmosphere filled with joy and community engagement, in collaboration with Khalid Magazine, the children’s publication from the Security Media Department. Over the span of five weeks, the event featured a variety of engaging activities, interactive workshops, entertaining segments, and competitions, along with gift distributions.

The event also included notable participation from Dubai Police’s tourism and security patrols, as well as appearances by mascots Officer Mansour and Officer Amina. The Dubai Police musical band delivered a performance that was met with great enthusiasm from attendees.

Fatima Buhjair, Chair of the Positive Spirit Council and member of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, emphasised that the Empowerment Council, led by Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, works in line with Dubai Police’s strategic objective to promote community happiness. She highlighted the council’s efforts to support the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and to further Dubai’s “My Community… A City for Everyone” initiative, which aims to make Dubai a fully inclusive and accessible city.

“This collaboration between both councils and the Dubai Club for People of Determination reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to promote social inclusion, especially during the summer. The initiative provides a safe, engaging environment that encourages interaction, nurtures skills, and reinforces the values of tolerance and social cohesion,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fawzia Al Baloushi, Assistant Executive Director and Head of the Summer Programme Organising Committee at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, expressed her gratitude to Dubai Police for its continued support and commitment to empowering people of determination and facilitating their integration into society. She noted that the summer programme serves as a key platform for participants to invest their time, develop their talents, and discover creativity and learning.

She also highlighted the alignment of the current programme with the Year of Community 2025, a national initiative that reflects the leadership’s vision of building a cohesive and thriving society and promoting a culture of social responsibility. She explained that such familiarisation visits are part of broader efforts to enhance community integration and support Dubai’s vision of becoming a people-of-determination-friendly city.