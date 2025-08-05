2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to empower underprivileged students

DUBAI, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global initiatives(MBRGI), in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), announced the launch of the second edition of the "Donate Your Own Device 2.0" campaign, aiming to collect 100,000 used electronic devices, refurbished and recycled, to support students from underprivileged groups in the Digital School around the world.

This step comes within a comprehensive vision that combines education, humanitarian work, and environmental sustainability, as devices from individuals and institutions will be assembled, renewed or recycled in accordance with the best environmental practices, which will contribute to supporting the educational process and achieving a long-term social and environmental impact.

The Digital School called on the community, individuals, and institutions, to support the initiative by donating used electronic devices or making financial donations, through official channels in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, or through the campaign's website: www.donateyourowndevice.org. You can also contribute by sending a text message (SMS) to 2441 for "Etisalat" subscribers, or to 3551 for "Du" subscribers.

Following the great success of the first phase of the campaign, which brought together more than 50,000 used electronic devices with the participation of more than 100 government and private entities and educational institutions in the UAE, the Digital School announced the transformation of the campaign into a permanent initiative, reflecting a long-term commitment to disseminating knowledge and bridging the digital divide globally.

The "Donate Your Own Device 2.0" campaign embodies the UAE's vision for a comprehensive and sustainable future, as it aims to reduce electronic waste by approximately 200 tonnes, and supports efforts for fair digital transformation and education for all, through qualitative partnerships between technical, humanitarian and environmental institutions.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Digital School Board, emphasised that transforming the "Donate Your Own Device" campaign into a permanent initiative reflects the UAE's firm commitment to the sustainability approach, and translates the vision of the wise leadership in employing technology and digital knowledge as effective tools for human and societal empowerment.

He pointed out that the initiative represents a pioneering model in integrating charitable, developmental and environmental work, by recycling electronic devices and transforming them into educational tools that enable students from underprivileged groups in societies around the world to access equal and effective digital education, within the framework of the Digital School's mission to expand comprehensive and sustainable learning opportunities.

He emphasised that the initiative is not just a campaign to collect devices, but rather an integrated strategic vision that aims to create a long-term impact that enhances digital equality, reduces the educational gap, and encourages effective and responsible participation from all segments of society, reflecting the UAE's firm values of solidarity and sustainable giving.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, emphasised that the Digital School has brought about a major transformation in the level of educational services provided to the children of refugees, displaced persons and vulnerable groups in underprivileged countries and societies.

He reiterated the Emirates Red Crescent’s welcome of its strategic partnership with the Digital School, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to enhance smart education opportunities in advanced and flexible ways pointing out that the Authority will spare no effort to achieve the goals of the Digital School and expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its humanitarian initiatives regionally and internationally.

He said that the Digital School is one of the qualitative initiatives in the field of sustainable giving and promoting the values of solidarity and social responsibility and embodies the country’s role in promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically the fourth goal of providing quality education for all. He pointed out that the initiative enhances the UAE's pioneering humanitarian efforts around the world and consolidates its position as a major centre for global trends aimed at achieving development based on education and knowledge dissemination.

Al Mazrouei added, "What distinguishes the Digital School is that it provides quality education and learning within a structure that suits future visions, relying on technology and digital, to move from the framework of traditional education to a new type of education that achieves goals and is reflected in students' learning in a way that achieves a high level of satisfaction with its outcomes, especially in troubled areas that have major challenges in their educational journey.

The second edition of the campaign confirms the Emirati community's ongoing commitment, with its individuals and institutions, to promoting a culture of sustainable giving and social responsibility, in a pioneering model of purposeful volunteer and development work. It focuses on enhancing community awareness of the importance of reusing and recycling electronic devices through a range of community events and activities.

The campaign is organised in partnership between the Digital School, the ERC, and Ecyclex company, with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, as part of unifying efforts to support sustainable educational initiatives and confront the challenges of electronic waste, of which international statistics indicate that the world produces about 50 million tons annually, equivalent to disposing of 800 laptops per second.

It is noteworthy that the first campaign was launched in 2023, as part of the Year of Sustainability activities in the UAE, with the aim of providing 10,000 used electronic devices after their renovation, to distribute them to underprivileged students in needy communities.

It succeeded in achieving exceptional environmental and educational achievements, represented in collecting 50,000 electronic devices, recycling 120 tons of electronic waste, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 122 tonnes in addition, saving 170,000 litres of fuel, and protecting approximately 32,000 square feet of land from pollution resulting from toxic electronic waste.

The campaign also enabled students around the world to obtain qualitative digital education opportunities that support their future and enhance their ability to learn and develop.

In appreciation of the extensive community contributions, the first edition witnessed the honoring of a number of the most prominent entities supporting the campaign, including Dubai Police, Ministry of Health and Community Prevention, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Emirates NBD Bank, the American University of Sharjah, Masdar, “e&” Group, Emirates Airlines, DP World Charitable Foundation, and other entities that played a pivotal role in the success of the campaign.

The "Digital School", launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020, within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the first accredited digital school of its kind, and aims to empower students with digital learning options, while providing a qualitative option for blended learning and distance learning, in a smart and flexible way, targeting the underprivileged societal groups, refugees and displaced persons around the world by employing digital education and providing modern educational materials and curricula.

The Digital School adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education, based on expanding educational opportunities through digital learning options. The Digital School continues to expand, with more than 500,000 students and beneficiaries from 33 countries around the world benefiting from its programs. It provides educational and training content in five languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Kurdish.



