Ikigai Steel drives 20 major projects from Sharjah base; eyes expansion into Africa, Canada

SHARJAH, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Ikigai Steel, a prominent company in structural steel engineering, fabrication, and construction, has completed more than 20 large-scale industrial and commercial projects across the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

Operating from its newly established factory in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone, spanning 548,000 square feet and backed by an investment of AED 30 million, the company is now gearing up for international expansion. The company plans to expand its operations into Canada and Africa, with ambitions to scale its annual production capacity to 45,000 tonnes.

The milestone reflects Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for industrial investment and international expansion.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, visited Ikigai’s new facility, where he was received by CEO Rohan Raj Nadarajan, as well as officials from both sides.

During the tour, Al Mazrouei was briefed about the factory’s advanced manufacturing systems, which include precision laser cutting and automated welding lines. The facility also features proprietary 3D steel twisting/forming technology that enables the production of complex structural components for use in high-profile projects such as stadiums, bridges, airports and architectural landmarks/iconic structures.

Company executives also introduced Al Mazrouei to Ikigai Steel’s key drivers behind the company’s success, including its rigorous quality and safety protocols in manufacturing operations.

The discussion covered Ikigai Steel’s contribution to regional infrastructure supply chains and its ambitious expansion plans, fuelled by a growing client portfolio that includes major names such as Abu Dhabi Airports, Emaar, Neom/Air Products/CCC, Red Sea Global/China Steel, ALEC, AES, Dutco, Pfeifer, Meraki and Sobha.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a leading industrial hub in the region, capable of attracting high-quality projects and supporting their rapid and sustainable growth.

For his part, Ikigai Steel CEO Rohan Raj noted that Ikigai Steel has recorded significant growth since launching operations in the Hamriyah Free Zone, crediting the free zone’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure for creating an ideal business environment.

He said this foundation enabled the company to execute multiple large-scale industrial projects, expand into new markets such as Canada and Africa, and scale up its production capacity to meet rising demand.

Rohan added that the company’s rapid increase in workforce, now exceeding 200 employees, demonstrates the expansion of its operations and its success in attracting and developing skilled talent, particularly in advanced manufacturing and 3D steel twisting/forming technology, one of the sector’s most cutting-edge innovations.