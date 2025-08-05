Sharjah Chamber, Canadian Consulate explore new strategic business partnership

SHARJAH, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai ways to expand economic cooperation and elevate current trade and investment ties into a strategic partnership.

The discussions highlighted the institutional frameworks to support the business communities in both Sharjah and Canada, including joint participation in trade exhibitions and a proposal to formalize collaboration through memorandums of understanding between private sector entities.

This took place as Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Anthony Finch, Deputy Consul General and Senior Trade Commissioner of the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai. The meeting was attended by several officials from both sides.

The meeting focused on reinforcing the robust economic relationship between the UAE and Canada by strengthening communication channels among business stakeholders. The Sharjah Chamber outlined its strategic vision to attract value-driven investments in key knowledge-based sectors, including AI, healthcare, and education.

The Chamber also recognised the valuable contributions of Canadian businesses in Sharjah’s economy, noting that they form a solid foundation for advancing the shared development goals of both sides.

Al Owais affirmed that UAE–Canada ties exemplify a well-developed partnership, with the UAE ranking among Canada’s top regional export markets. He also acknowledged the UAE–Canada Business Council’s contribution to supporting major enterprises.

“The Chamber aspires to sign a memorandum of understanding with a counterpart regional chamber in Canada. This would help unlock new opportunities, establish a legal framework for joint forums, and expand on ongoing success stories across high-potential sectors, in collaboration with government stakeholders in the emirate,” Al Owais added.

For their part, the Canadian delegation praised the Sharjah Chamber for its proactive efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and for its strategic approach to empowering business communities to access opportunities in both Canadian and Emirati markets.

They emphasised that Canada considers Sharjah a compelling investment hub, supported by its modern business ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, strategic geographic positioning, and extensive regional and global trade networks.

As part of its drive to strengthen bilateral ties and attract Canadian investment, the Sharjah Chamber shared the upcoming events' calendar of Expo Centre Sharjah with the Canadian delegation during the meeting.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming the deep historical ties between the UAE and Canada and agreeing to maintain close coordination to turn shared strategic visions into actionable initiatives that advance business collaboration.

