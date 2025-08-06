'General Pension Authority' launches 'Mobile Pensions Council'

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched its new "Mobile Pensions Council" initiative, an on-site programme designed to provide direct pension services, legal consultations, and awareness on pension laws to insured individuals and employers.

This programme aims to enhance community engagement and reinforce the principles of social solidarity and shared responsibility across the UAE, aligning with the nation's "Year of Community" in 2025.

The Council's core objectives include raising awareness of GPSSA's pension and insurance laws, encouraging beneficiaries to make informed retirement choices, and cultivating a community culture that values early retirement planning. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to streamline government procedures by collaborating with partners to reduce bureaucracy and enhance service efficiency.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said, "The Mobile Pensions Council is a direct reflection of our dedication to serving the community and fostering sustainable partnerships with government entities."

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure hosted the inaugural session of the Mobile Pensions Council, highlighting inter-governmental cooperation.

Engineer Fahad Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry, explained that pension systems offer vital insurance privileges, and it is crucial for individuals to understand them through official sources.

The GPSSA's specialised team will empower insured individuals to build practical retirement plans based on accurate information.

The Mobile Pensions Council operates through targeted field visits to both government and private entities. This mechanism ensures convenient access to GPSSA services, eliminating the need for individuals to visit service centres. During these visits, specialised advisory and service staff will provide instant data updates, offer legal consultations, and distribute awareness materials on GPSSA laws and services.

They will also be equipped to answer inquiries and complete transactions using electronic devices. This initiative serves as a dynamic platform for dialogue, allowing GPSSA to explain its services, exchange viewpoints, and gather suggestions from employers, insured individuals, and retirees.