Sharjah Charity International receives applications to take part in 11th mass wedding

SHARJAH, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 11th mass wedding, which is set to take place in December as part of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

This event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The initiative aims to support young people with limited financial means who are preparing to get married, helping them start their families without the burden of financial stress and debt. This mass wedding continues the charity's efforts over the years to provide assistance in this area.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the charity's Board of Directors, mentioned that applications can only be submitted through the charity's official website as part of a move to modernise their services.

To be eligible, applicants must be UAE citizens, children of female citizens, or those born in the UAE whose fathers have rendered significant services to the country. They should not have previously married and must demonstrate that they cannot afford the costs of marriage unless they are responsible for their family due to their father's death or disability.

The charity's vice chairman also explained that a special committee will review all applications after the registration period closes to choose eligible candidates.

He encouraged young couples preparing for marriage to take advantage of this valuable social initiative, which aims to help them build stable families.