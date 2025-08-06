Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City

SHARJAH, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Institute for Heritage, through its Arabian Heritage Centre, has launched the fourth edition of the 2025 Narrator Summer Camp, held under the theme “Travellers’ Tales”, at its headquarters in Sharjah University City. The camp welcomed 30 boys and girls aged between 8 and 12.

The camp runs until 14th August 2025, four days a week (Monday to Thursday). It features 24 interactive workshops blending art, heritage, and storytelling. The programme aims to enhance children’s awareness of national identity and inspire creative expression through tales drawn from travellers' journeys, most notably those of Ibn Battuta.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated that the programme aims to instil heritage values in younger generations and to enrich their appreciation of traditional storytelling through engaging, knowledge-driven activities that nurture self-expression and creativity.

He added, "The camp serves as a preparatory platform ahead of the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, by providing an inspiring space where children can interact with elements of heritage in a modern setting. It helps foster a generation that is mindful of oral storytelling traditions and committed to preserving cultural heritage in ways that resonate with today’s youth."

Aisha Al Hossan Al Shamsi, Director of the Arabian Heritage Centre, noted that this year’s camp represents a qualitative leap in cultural engagement with children. It lays the groundwork for deeper youth participation in the upcoming Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

She added, “This educational and cultural programme reflects the Institute’s vision of embedding identity and collective memory in the hearts of young people.”

The camp’s programme includes workshops in storytelling, handicrafts, visual arts, recycling, textile making, and model crafting. Highlighted sessions include: Tales of Ibn Battuta, Design your own travel journal, Make your necklace, The hourglass, The sailing ship painting, and The explorer’s badge.