UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

CHENGDU, China, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is taking part in the 12th edition of the World Games, scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, from 7th to 17th August, with a delegation of eight male and female athletes competing across three sports: jiu-jitsu, muaythai, and triathlon.

The national jiu-jitsu team includes six athletes: Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69 kg), Mahdi Al Awlaki (77 kg), Saeed Al Kubaisi (85 kg), Asma Al Hosani (52 kg), Shamsa Al Amri (57 kg), and Shamma Al Kalbani (63 kg).

In addition, Maryam Al Shamsi will represent the UAE in the triathlon competitions, while Mohammed Touizi will compete in muaythai.

The Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the National Olympic Committee recently held a joint virtual meeting with the participating sports federations to review final preparations ahead of the global event, which will see over 5,000 athletes from 118 countries competing across 34 disciplines.

The World Games, a multi-sport event held every four years, is organised by the International World Games Association (IWGA), a body recognised by the International Olympic Committee. The IWGA comprises 40 international sports federations.

Since the UAE’s debut at the 8th edition of the World Games in 2009 in Taiwan where Mohamed Shehab secured a bronze medal in snooker, the country has earned a total of 12 medals in the event’s history. Faisal Al Ketbi, a member of the national jiu-jitsu team, won both gold and silver medals in the 10th edition held in Poland in 2017. The national air sports team also added a bronze medal in the mixed category of parachuting at the same edition.

The UAE’s best-ever performance came in the previous edition in 2022, held in Birmingham, United States, where the delegation secured a record eight medals: two gold, one silver, and five bronze. The medals came in jiu-jitsu, muaythai, and freefall parachuting.

Following the 11th edition in Birmingham, the UAE rose 10 places in the all-time World Games medals table to 56th place out of 101 participating countries. Italy maintained its lead in the cumulative medal standings with a total of 490 medals, despite finishing fourth in the 2022 edition with 49 medals.