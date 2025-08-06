ICESCO Sharjah continues to support innovation, digital education across Islamic world

SHARJAH, 6th August 2025 (WAM) -- Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in the United Arab Emirates, affirmed that the Office continues its tireless efforts from its headquarters in Sharjah to enhance cultural, scientific, and digital cooperation and support education and sustainable development initiatives. This reflects the UAE's vision and pioneering humanitarian mission on the regional and international arenas.

Salem Omar Salem said that the Regional Office stems from a firm commitment to realising ICESCO's strategic objectives and works to develop qualitative partnerships and impactful initiatives. This serves communities in Member States and support their efforts to address contemporary challenges in the fields of education, culture, and science, as well as the use of smart learning platforms.

Salem added that the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the Regional Office has provided a qualitative lever for enhancing ICESCO's active presence in the region. This achieves fruitful integration with state institutions concerned with education, culture, and digitalisation, under the continued support of the UAE's wise leadership.

This comes as part of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah's continued implementation of a series of programmes and initiatives that align with the future aspirations of Member States, as part of the Organisation's plans for the coming period, and support sustainable development approaches. These programmes include launching educational projects, intellectual conferences, and capacity-building initiatives in communities.

The Office serves as a gateway for constructive interaction between the Organisation and Member States in the region. It contributes to the development of the cultural and scientific landscape and works to transfer expertise and successful experiences in the fields of innovation, digital education, and community empowerment.

The Office's programmes are based on a proactive approach that strengthens cooperation with strategic partners and leverages the potential of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and its position in supporting knowledge and achieving scientific progress, thus providing an exemplary model of cultural and scientific diplomacy.

The Office is committed to translating its mission through tangible initiatives with long-term impact, reflecting shared civilisational and human values, and strengthening ICESCO's position as an international umbrella organisation for education, culture, and science in the Islamic world.