MOSCOW, 6th August 2025 (WAM) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff have concluded their meeting at the Kremlin, the Russian presidential press service said.

TASS news agency quoted a statement from the Kremlin, stating that the meeting lasted three hours and was attended by Yury Ushakov, a top aide to Putin, and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.