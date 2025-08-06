RTA reports 20% increase in nol card top-up transactions via digital channels

DUBAI, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a 20 percent increase in nol card top-up transactions through digital channels during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This reflects ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation in public transport services and enhance customer satisfaction.

The Authority explained that the improvements included the provision of digital machines for ticket sales and top-ups, public awareness initiatives encouraging the use of digital channels such as the website and mobile payment applications, in addition to raising the minimum top-up amount for nol cards through machines and ticket sales offices.

Statistics showed a 28 percent decrease in the total number of top-up transactions via ticket vending machines, while digital transactions via these machines increased by 20 percent. Meanwhile, cash transactions at ticket sales offices declined by 37 percent, and digital transactions by 6 percent, resulting in an overall 26 percent drop in transactions at ticket offices.

The RTA affirmed that this shift contributed to shorter queues and lower operating costs related to cash handling, along with an 80 percent decrease in vending machine malfunctions due to fewer cash-based transactions.