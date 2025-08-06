MoHAP organises workshop on medical committee standards for evaluating cancer cases in UAE

DUBAI, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has hosted a workshop to raise awareness of Ministerial Resolution No. 25 of 2025, which mandates the creation of multidisciplinary teams to evaluate cancer cases across hospitals in the UAE.

The resolution aims to bring cancer care in line with international best practices by establishing specialised committees in oncology hospitals to assess cases, define treatment pathways, and improve service efficiency. It also supports improved patient recovery, shorter diagnosis-to-treatment times, and enhanced access to information and psychological care.

Held in Dubai, the workshop gathered MoHAP officials, healthcare professionals, and oncology experts from both public and private sectors. It introduced the resolution’s main provisions and implementation strategies, with the goal of strengthening coordination and ensuring patient-focused care.

The resolution supports MoHAP’s efforts to advance the healthcare system, reduce cancer mortality, and improve quality of life.

The medical committees will develop tailored treatment plans aligned with global clinical guidelines. No treatment or surgical procedure may proceed without a committee-approved plan recorded in the patient's file. The teams will also monitor treatment progress, assess therapeutic impact, and update plans as needed.

The resolution is part of the National Cancer Control Plan, which targets a 30 percent reduction in cancer-related deaths by 2030, in line with the World Health Organization’s Global Action Plan.

Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, said the resolution supports national strategies to boost quality of life and enhance the healthcare system’s performance.

Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department at MoHAP, said the workshop plays a key role in equipping professionals with knowledge of the resolution, adding that multidisciplinary teams help minimise medical errors and ensure quality care.