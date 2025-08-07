ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Launched in 2021 by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the Kanz Al Jeel Award has achieved notable success, establishing itself as one of the top literary awards and cementing its supportive role in documenting the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and celebrating its diversity.

Over the past four years, Kanz Al Jeel has established itself as a notable platform, attracting significant numbers of applicants, who view the award as a unique opportunity to bring their creative visions to life and showcase their work to a wider audience.

The Poetry Matching category, in particular, provides a dedicated space for poets to engage with and echo the distinguished poetic legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, ensuring his enduring influence continues to inspire new generations.

Commenting on the award, Ali Obaid Al Hameli, author, media personality, and Chair of the Award’s Higher Committee, said, “The Kanz Al Jeel Award has played a critical role in revitalising Nabati poetry and offering the audience the profound meanings and noble ideals that characterise the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE. The younger generations stand to gain immeasurably by engaging with the poetic treasures found in the legacy of his works.”

Obaid bin Qadlan Al Mazrouei, winner of the Poetry Matching category in the first edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, said, “The award has strived to revive and preserve one of the most important genres of poetry – ‘Mujārāt’ (matching) – which is facing extinction in the present time. It has helped promote the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to a larger audience, highlighting his poetic masterpieces to a wider base of readers. This makes Kanz Al Jeel one of the most prominent literary awards in the UAE and the Arab world.”

Meanwhile, Ali Al Sabaan, winner of the Poetry Matching category in the award’s second edition, noted, “The Kanz Al Jeel Award carries a truly inspiring message in its concept, timing, and objectives. It celebrates the spirit of folk poetry and pays tribute to our national heritage.”

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has recently closed submissions for the fourth edition of the award, highlighting its commitment to finding new creative works rooted in local tradition, celebrating this heritage, and strengthening the sense of identity among younger generations.