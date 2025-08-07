RAK police officer hoists UAE flag on Europe’s highest peak

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) -- A member of Ras Al Khaimah Police has successfully reached the summit of Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, following a gruelling five-day expedition.

Major Ibrahim Saif Al Mazrouei scaled the 5,642-metre mountain in Russia, becoming the first Ras Al Khaimah Police officer to climb one of the Seven Summits. He raised the UAE flag alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Police emblem at the peak.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, commended Major Al Mazrouei for his perseverance, determination and ambition in completing the climb and achieving his goal.

Al Mazrouei expressed pride in raising the UAE flag and the Ras Al Khaimah Police emblem atop the mountain. He extended his gratitude to the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah Police for their support in this global challenge, noting that the achievement was driven by "determination and ambition", which will continue to inspire him as he pursues the Seven Summits Challenge.

Throughout the expedition, Al Mazrouei faced severe challenges including extreme cold, low oxygen levels, strong winds and steep terrain before successfully reaching the Mount Elbrus summit.